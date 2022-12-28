Police seize $100k in Orillia drug bust

A routine traffic stop netted police a huge drug bust.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) pulled over a car for running a red light in Orillia at 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 19.

They found one of the two occupants wasn’t complying with a previous release order.

Upon arresting the 41-year-old North York woman, police searched the car and seized 1.1 kilograms of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of $100,000.

Police also seized 85 grams of cannabis worth $850, and a set of brass knuckles.

The second woman, a 32-year-old from Toronto, was also arrested, and the pair were charged with various possession and trafficking drug charges.