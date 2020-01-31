BARRIE -- OPP are seeking witnesses after an attempted sexual assault on a female victim who was jogging in Little Lake Park, in Midland, on Jan 14.

Officers say the female was jogging when she was knocked down by an unknown male with a sharp weapon.

The female managed to escape with minor injuries and contacted 911.

Police attended the scene with a K-9 unit, but were unable to locate the suspect.

The male is described as white, in his 30’s with a scab on the back of his right hand.

Police say there may be a witness who was walking two medium-sized dogs in the park around the time of the incident.

The dogs were both described as having a lighted ball hanging from their collar. This person may have information that could assist in the investigation.

Police would like to remind the public that no matter how small the piece of information, it may be of assistance for a police investigation.