BARRIE -- The Barrie Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects and a vehicle after what police are calling an aggressive theft that took place on Jan. 19th.

Just after 2 p.m., two suspects entered the Fido and Rogers stores at Park Place in Barrie.

The suspects both targeted the iPhone display area.

When the customer service representative went over to assist the man in the Fido store and then he very aggressively removed an Apple iPhone 11 and Apple iPhone 11 Pro.

Both suspects ran out of the stores and drove off in a Dodge Ram 3500 Diesel with a dark blue truck cap, according to police.

If you can help identify either of the two individuals or the truck, please contact Constable J. Miller of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 ext. 2716 or jmiller@barriepolice.ca.