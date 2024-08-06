Police seeking suspect in assault case

Police need the public’s help locating a young man who assaulted a young woman at a store in Barrie.

The assault occurred Saturday shortly after 8:30 p.m. at a department store in north Barrie.

The mother of the victim called the police Sunday morning about the assault on her daughter.

Police were able to secure surveillance video that shows the man arriving at the store at 7:43 p.m. in what is described as a gray 2006-2010 Dodge Charger with black rims and a strip of window tint across the upper windshield.

The man is later seen in a shoe aisle where the assault took place.

He is described as a white male, in his late twenties to early thirties, with shoulder-length brown/orange hair worn in a bun, and a brown/orange scruffy beard. He was wearing a Boston Red Socks baseball hat, a black hoodie with red writing on the torso, black cargo pants, black shoes and black sunglasses.

After the incident, the male quickly left the store and went to the parking lot.

If you recognizes this man or the car he was driving, police encourage you to contact the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 or email the investigating officer Const. Bradley mbradley@barriepolice.ca.