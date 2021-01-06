BARRIE, ONT. -- South Simcoe Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who failed to stop for police in Cookstown, Innisfil.

On Tuesday, around 10:15 a.m., a police officer saw an older blue and black Dodge Ram pickup truck at a gas station on Queen Street. The officer realized the licence plate did not belong to the truck.

When the truck left the gas station and headed westbound on Highway 89, the officer attempted to pull it over.

The driver began to pull over but then accelerated away from police. The officer didn’t pursue the vehicle. The truck was last seen heading northbound on Highway 27.

South Simcoe Police have released security camera images to help identify the suspect.

He’s described as:

Male

White

Approximately 6 feet tall

Wearing an orange construction jacket

Wearing blue pants with a high stripe

Wearing a black baseball hat with a possible 40th logo on it

Anyone with any information is asked to contact South Simcoe Police or Crime Stoppers.