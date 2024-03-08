BARRIE
Barrie

    • Police seek woman accused of stealing from senior while grocery shopping

    Police released images of a woman (R) accused of stealing from a senior in a grocery store in Barrie, Ont., on Thurs., March 7, 2024. (Source: Barrie Police Services) Police released images of a woman (R) accused of stealing from a senior in a grocery store in Barrie, Ont., on Thurs., March 7, 2024. (Source: Barrie Police Services)
    Police released images of a woman they hope to identify after a theft at a grocery store in Barrie.

    Police say the woman stole a wallet from a senior while she shopped at Food Basics on Essa Road Thursday morning.

    According to police, the senior discovered her wallet was missing when she went to pay for her groceries.

    The store manager checked the surveillance footage, which police say revealed the theft.

    Images released by the police appear to show the accused walking behind the senior in the store.

    Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to contact Barrie police at 705-725-7025.

