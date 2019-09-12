

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





South Simcoe Police are looking for witnesses to an overnight fire in Innisfil.

Officers responded to a vehicle fire in a driveway around 2 a.m. on Thursday in the Maplewood Drive and St. John's Road area.

The blaze damaged two nearby houses before fire crews were able to put it out.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Anyone with information or security camera footage is encouraged to contact South Simcoe Police or Crime Stoppers.