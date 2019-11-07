Police are looking for witnesses to a shooting that happened in Newmarket on Wednesday night.

York Regional Police say an unknown man approached the victim at his home on Charlotte Street and fired a single gunshot through the front door, hitting the man.

Officers said when they arrived, the 42-year-old victim was suffering a non-life-threatening wound and was taken to the hospital.

They say the suspect ran from the area of Davis Drive and Main Street.

Investigators are encouraging anyone who may have seen something or anyone who may have driven by around 11 p.m. that may have dash cam footage to come forward.