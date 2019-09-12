Featured
Police seek witnesses to fatal motorcycle crash in Markham
A York Regional Police badge
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, September 12, 2019 11:24AM EDT
Police are looking to speak to anyone who witnessed a fatal motorcycle crash in Markham on Wednesday.
York Regional Police say a motorcycle went off the road just before 3 p.m. (near Rodick and Alden roads).
They say officers at the scene found a 52-year-old man without vital signs.
Police say the man was taken to hospital, where he died.
Anyone with information is asked to come forward.