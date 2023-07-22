Police seek video footage in connection to July 11 homicide in Owen Sound

Owen Sound police are appealing for video surveillance footage showing what happened at an apartment complex where a man was killed earlier this month.

The Owen Sound Police Service (OSPS) responded to a report of gunshots at an apartment complex on 6th Avenue West shortly after 1 a.m. on July 11.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a man who had been shot and killed.

The following day, OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit members arrested a 34-year-old man from Owen Sound, who’s been charged with first-degree murder.

On Saturday, investigators said they were asking the public to submit surveillance footage from July 10 to July 11, from 11 p.m. to 3:30 a.m., that could provide crucial evidence into the case.

Police are asking for footage in the areas between:

Alpha Street to 1st Ave West, between 10th Street West and 14th Street West.

2nd Ave West to 8th Ave West, between 26th Street West and 29th Street West.

2nd Ave East to 4th Ave East, between 17th Street East and 18th Street East.

Police say anyone wishing to submit footage can do so online.

An investigation into the homicide is ongoing.