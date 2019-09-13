

Staff , CTV Barrie





Police need the public's help to identify a man accused of a robbery at a video game store in Wasaga Beach.

Police say the suspect robbed EB Games around noon on Wednesday.

Police say the accused is a dark-skinned man, about five-foot-ten to six-feet tall in his late teens or early 20s with a slender build.

He was wearing a long-sleeved grey shirt, ripped jeans, white shoes and a dark ball cap with a white logo.

Police say he was last seen walking in the parking lot of the plaza with several large white bags filled with gaming systems.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Huronia West OPP.