

CTV Barrie





South Simcoe Police is asking the public to help locate a missing vulnerable Bradford man who went missing two days ago.

Sabian De Long, 24, was last seen in Bradford in the 6th Line and Simcoe Road area around 3 p.m. on Monday. There are concerns for his well-being.

He was wearing dark pants, a grey t-shirt, black baseball hat with a white skull logo and carrying an army-coloured backpack.

If you see Sabian De Long or have information on his whereabouts, please contact police at 905-775-3311 or 705-436-2141.