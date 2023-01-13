Police seek public's help to identify suspect and vehicle in scam targeting seniors

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

NEW

NEW | 'Very constructive conversations': Is Trudeau closer to a health deal with provinces?

Some premiers are voicing optimism about reaching a deal soon with the federal government over increasing health-care funding, something Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he still wants tied to improved outcomes before the money rolls out of Ottawa. Are the federal and provincial governments getting closer to an agreement? Here's what's being said.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver