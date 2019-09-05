

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





South Simcoe Police are asking the public's help to identify a woman who they say stole credit and bank cards to make fraudulent purchases.

Police say a wallet theft was reported on Aug. 18th in Alcona. They say the victim's credit and bank cards were then used at a business on Innisfil Beach Road in Alcona the following day.

The suspect is a white female with dark hair. She was wearing a grey hoodie, shorts and black sandals.

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Simcoe Police or Crime Stoppers to leave an anonymous tip.