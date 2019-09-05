Featured
Police seek public's help to identify stolen bank cards suspect
Police want to identify this woman wanted for an alleged theft in Alcona on Mon., Aug. 19, 2019. (Police handout)
Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, September 5, 2019 11:48AM EDT
South Simcoe Police are asking the public's help to identify a woman who they say stole credit and bank cards to make fraudulent purchases.
Police say a wallet theft was reported on Aug. 18th in Alcona. They say the victim's credit and bank cards were then used at a business on Innisfil Beach Road in Alcona the following day.
The suspect is a white female with dark hair. She was wearing a grey hoodie, shorts and black sandals.
Anyone with information is asked to contact South Simcoe Police or Crime Stoppers to leave an anonymous tip.