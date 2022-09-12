Police seek public's help in locating missing Penetanguishene woman

Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a woman last seen leaving a Penetanguishene residence and getting into a local cab at 6 p.m. Sept. 10, 2022.

Maria-Grazia Vitale, 58, of Penetanguishene is described as a white female, 4'10", thin build, brown shoulder length hair, brown eyes, and may be wearing a floral top.

It is believed she is possibly in the Richmond Hill / Vaughan area. Investigators and family are looking to locate her out of concerns for her health and welfare.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and anonymous tips can also be provided online.