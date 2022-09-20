Police seek public's help finding man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a federal offender wanted by the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) squad.

Jeffery Avery, 25, is a Caucasian male, 6' (183cm), 149 lbs (68kgs), with brown hair and hazel eyes. He has tattoos on his neck, as well as "Avery," roses and "Timeless," and praying hands on his right forearm.

He has a star and "family" tattoos on his left forearm. He also has a cross on his right hand and "Respect and Honour" on his left wrist.

He is currently serving a three-year and six-day sentence for forcible confinement, robbery, assault with a weapon, theft of a motor vehicle, trafficking Schedule I and II substances, identity theft, and failing to comply with a probation order.

The offender is known to frequent Oshawa, Sudbury and North Bay.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll-free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 911.