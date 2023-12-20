BARRIE
Barrie

    • Police seek possible B&E suspects in Bracebridge

    Police are seeking the public's help in locating a possible suspect in an attempted break-and-enter in Bracebridge on Sat., Dec.16, 2023. (Source: OPP) Police are seeking the public's help in locating a possible suspect in an attempted break-and-enter in Bracebridge on Sat., Dec.16, 2023. (Source: OPP)

    Police are seeking the public's help locating two people responsible for an attempted break-and-enter in Bracebridge.

    Provincial police were called to a possible break-and-enter in progress at a commercial building on Keith Road on Saturday at 3:20 p.m. after the owner was alerted to the activity on surveillance cameras.

    Officers arrived to find the suspects had fled in a vehicle after causing damage to two surveillance cameras.

    One suspect is described as wearing black pants, a navy hoody with the hood up, a black vest, grey running shoes, red gloves and a light brown baseball cap, and was wearing a medical mask.

    The second suspect remained in the vehicle wearing a medical mask. They fled in a silver Dodge Caravan with no front license plate and some damage to the front driver's side.

    Anyone with information can contact Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

    The federal government outlines its plan to phase out gas-powered vehicles, Donald Trump is removed from the presidential primary ballot in Colorado and a Manitoba researcher decodes a cryptogram found in the folds of a Victoria-era silk dress. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News