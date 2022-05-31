Police seek man accused of indecent act in Simcoe County

Police in Bradford hope to identify a man accused of an indecent act Monday morning.

South Simcoe Police say a man followed a woman onto a pathway in the area of Prince Drive and Roughley Street around 10:30 a.m. and committed an indecent act.

Police say the man then ran east on Roughley Street toward Northgate Drive.

The woman was not physically injured.

"Officers want to make the public aware of this incident and are seeking witnesses and security camera or dash cam video that can assist the investigation," police stated in a release.

Police are looking for a Black man in his 20s, five feet four inches tall, with a skinny build. He wore a loose-fitting hoodie and pyjama-style pants with a possible red and white pattern.

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Simcoe Police at 905-775-3311, 705-436-2141, extension 1462, via email or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.