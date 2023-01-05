Police seek help locating missing Innisfil woman

Police seek the public's help finding an Innisfil woman not seen since Tuesday afternoon.

South Simcoe police say Cheryl Morino was last seen leaving her home in the 9th Line and 25 Sideroad area around 2:30 p.m.

They say the 50-year-old woman's family is concerned for her well-being.

She is described as white, four feet 11 inches tall, with a medium build, light brown hair and green eyes.

Police say Morino could be driving a 2013 red Nissan Sentra.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police at 705-436-2141 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).