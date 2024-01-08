Police seek help finding Newmarket woman missing 5 days

Investigators are seeking the public's help in finding a vulnerable woman missing since January 3 in Newmarket.

York Regional Police say 58-year-old Michelle Souray's family is concerned for her well-being after not being able to contact her since she disappeared.

According to police, the Newmarket woman was last seen at her home on Sunnypoint Drive last Wednesday around 3 p.m.

Souray drives a white 2014 Hyundai Sonata with Ontario licence plate CEMX743.

She is five feet seven inches tall, with a heavy build, greying blonde hair, and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a white winter jacket.

Police urge anyone with information on Souray's whereabouts to contact the authorities or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.