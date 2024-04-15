BARRIE
Barrie

    • Police seek driver after vehicle rollover on Barrie road

    Barrie police cruiser in Barrie, Ont. (CTV News/Mike Arsalides) Barrie police cruiser in Barrie, Ont. (CTV News/Mike Arsalides)
    Share

    Police in Barrie are investigating after two people fled a crash scene on Little Avenue in Barrie.

    The blue SUV mounted the curb, struck a retaining wall and rolled onto its roof near Fairview Road on Monday morning.

    "It looks like they had difficulty negotiating the turn," said Barrie Police Service spokesperson Peter Leon.

    Police say the driver and passenger took off on foot after the collision.

    Little Avenue between Jane Street and Fairview Road was closed for several hours for the removal and investigation.

    Officers apprehended the female passenger a short distance away. She was released from custody after speaking with investigators.

    Police are asking anyone who was in the area shortly after 8 a.m. when the crash happened who has dash cam footage or information to contact the detective on the case at 705-725-7025, extension 2584.

    They say the driver was wearing a white hoodie and ran north from the scene.

    "It is unknown if the male driver sustained any injuries and because of this, police are concerned for his well-being. The driver is strongly encouraged to attend Barrie Police Headquarters to bring this investigation to an appropriate and proper conclusion," the service noted in the release.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    'Rust' armourer gets 18 months in prison for fatal shooting by Alec Baldwin on set

    A movie weapons supervisor was sentenced to 18 months in prison in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin on the set of the Western film "Rust," during a hearing Monday in which tearful family members and friends gave testimonials that included calls for justice and a punishment that would instill greater accountability for safety on film sets.

    Here's what to expect in the 2024 federal budget

    Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will be presenting the 2024 federal budget on Tuesday, revealing how the federal Liberal government intends to balance the nearly $40 billion in pre-announced new spending with her vow to remain fiscally prudent.

    Prince Harry in legal setback about security protection in U.K.

    Prince Harry's fight for police protection in the U.K. received another setback on Monday, when a judge rejected his request to appeal an earlier ruling upholding a government panel's decision to limit his access to publicly funded security after giving up his status as a working member of the royal family.

    A look inside the gutted 24 Sussex Drive

    The National Capital Commission is providing a glimpse inside the gutted 24 Sussex Drive, more than a year after the heritage building along the Ottawa River was closed.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News