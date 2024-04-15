Police seek driver after vehicle rollover on Barrie road

Police in Barrie are investigating after two people fled a crash scene on Little Avenue in Barrie.

The blue SUV mounted the curb, struck a retaining wall and rolled onto its roof near Fairview Road on Monday morning.

"It looks like they had difficulty negotiating the turn," said Barrie Police Service spokesperson Peter Leon.

Police say the driver and passenger took off on foot after the collision.

Little Avenue between Jane Street and Fairview Road was closed for several hours for the removal and investigation.

Officers apprehended the female passenger a short distance away. She was released from custody after speaking with investigators.

Police are asking anyone who was in the area shortly after 8 a.m. when the crash happened who has dash cam footage or information to contact the detective on the case at 705-725-7025, extension 2584.

They say the driver was wearing a white hoodie and ran north from the scene.

"It is unknown if the male driver sustained any injuries and because of this, police are concerned for his well-being. The driver is strongly encouraged to attend Barrie Police Headquarters to bring this investigation to an appropriate and proper conclusion," the service noted in the release.