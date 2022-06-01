Police seek driver accused of leaving collision on Hwy 11

Provincial police are asking the public for help identifying a vehicle that failed to remain at a collision scene involving a motorcycle last month.

Police say a motorcycle crashed into a wooden crate that had fallen out of the back of a pick-up truck in the northbound lanes around 5:30 p.m. on Highway 11 near West Street on May 12.

They say the small truck appeared to brake before driving away without stopping to check on the motorcyclist, who was injured.

Orillia OPP has security footage of the vehicle in question and hopes someone can identify the driver or vehicle.

Police released an image of a small pickup truck allegedly involved in a fail to remain on Highway 11 in Orillia, Ont., on May 12, 2022 (Supplied)

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 705-326-3536 or 1-888-310-1122.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.