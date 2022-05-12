Police seek armed and dangerous man

Police are asking for the public's help locating Omid Shahnawaz who they believe may be armed and dangerous. (Courtesy OPP) Police are asking for the public's help locating Omid Shahnawaz who they believe may be armed and dangerous. (Courtesy OPP)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver