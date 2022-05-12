Police seek armed and dangerous man

Police need the public’s help locating a man considered armed and dangerous.

Dufferin OPP is looking for Omid Shahnawaz for several counts of assault and firearms-related offences.

Shahnawaz was last seen operating a white 2019 Volkswagen Golf GTI four-door hatchback with Ontario licence plate CSNP817.

He is believed to be in the Toronto area.

Police warn the public if they see Shahnawaz, not to approach him but call 911 immediately.