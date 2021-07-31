Advertisement
Police searching for weapon in Barrie's north end
Police are conducting an evidence search on Melrose Avenue in Barrie, Ont. on Sat. July 31, 2021 (Luke Simard/CTV News Barrie)
BARRIE, ONT. -- Police are on the scene of a neighbourhood in Barrie's north end, searching for a firearm.
According to Barrie Police, an evidence search is being conducted for a weapon that may have been discarded somewhere on the following streets:
- Steel Street
- Melrose Avenue
- Strabane Avenue
- Rodney Street
- Cook Street
- Duckworth Street
According to police, the search is connected to an ongoing incident that took place shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday. Barrie police say four people have been arrested.
Anyone living in the area is asked to check their properties before allowing children outside. Those with information are asked to contact 9-1-1 if the weapon is found and to not touch it.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.