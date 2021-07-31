BARRIE, ONT. -- Police are on the scene of a neighbourhood in Barrie's north end, searching for a firearm.

According to Barrie Police, an evidence search is being conducted for a weapon that may have been discarded somewhere on the following streets:

Steel Street

Melrose Avenue

Strabane Avenue

Rodney Street

Cook Street

Duckworth Street

According to police, the search is connected to an ongoing incident that took place shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday. Barrie police say four people have been arrested.

#BarriePolice is conducting an evidence search for a possibly discarded weapon in the Steel St., Melrose Ave., Strabane Ave., Rodney St., Cook St., Duckworth St. area.Residents in the area should check backyards before letting children out to play & call 911 if anything is found pic.twitter.com/6x6EspVHP1 — Barrie Police (@BarriePolice) July 31, 2021

Anyone living in the area is asked to check their properties before allowing children outside. Those with information are asked to contact 9-1-1 if the weapon is found and to not touch it.

#BarriePolice can now confirm that the incident occurred shortly after 8:00am this morning and the possibly discarded weapon is a firearm. If located, DO NOT TOUCH and call 911 immediately. Residents in the identified area are encouraged to check their property thoroughly. pic.twitter.com/Fv16InDgDC — Barrie Police (@BarriePolice) July 31, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.