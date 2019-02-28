Provincial police are asking for the public’s help to identify a vehicle that was possibly involved in a shooting in Wasaga Beach earlier this month. 

On February 10, police were called to the area of Wesley and River Road shortly after 2:00 a.m.

Police say a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a nearby hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Police believe a white Chevrolet pick-up truck may be connected to the shooting.

They say the truck has distinctive features including:

  • Black "Back Rack" that doesn't span entire rear of cab
  • Aftermarket trim over all 4 side windows of cab
  • Bush bar around front plate area
  • Cab and a half design - ONLY 2 full size doors
  • Black mirrors
  • Black rims
  • Bug deflector on hood
  • Trailer hitch
  • Black rocker panel paint

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.