Provincial police are asking for the public’s help to identify a vehicle that was possibly involved in a shooting in Wasaga Beach earlier this month.

On February 10, police were called to the area of Wesley and River Road shortly after 2:00 a.m.

Police say a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a nearby hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Police believe a white Chevrolet pick-up truck may be connected to the shooting.

They say the truck has distinctive features including:

Black "Back Rack" that doesn't span entire rear of cab

Aftermarket trim over all 4 side windows of cab

Bush bar around front plate area

Cab and a half design - ONLY 2 full size doors

Black mirrors

Black rims

Bug deflector on hood

Trailer hitch

Black rocker panel paint

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.