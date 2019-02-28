Featured
Police searching for vehicle that may have been involved in Wasaga Beach shooting
Police believe a white Chevrolet pick-up truck may be connected to a shooting in Wasaga Beach on Feb. 10, 2019. (Submitted by OPP)
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, February 28, 2019 3:45PM EST
Provincial police are asking for the public’s help to identify a vehicle that was possibly involved in a shooting in Wasaga Beach earlier this month.
On February 10, police were called to the area of Wesley and River Road shortly after 2:00 a.m.
Police say a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a nearby hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made.
Police believe a white Chevrolet pick-up truck may be connected to the shooting.
They say the truck has distinctive features including:
- Black "Back Rack" that doesn't span entire rear of cab
- Aftermarket trim over all 4 side windows of cab
- Bush bar around front plate area
- Cab and a half design - ONLY 2 full size doors
- Black mirrors
- Black rims
- Bug deflector on hood
- Trailer hitch
- Black rocker panel paint
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.