INNISFIL -- Officers are searching for two men after a man was shot at a residence near downtown Orillia, police say.

According to provincial police, officers spoke to the victim at the hospital around 6 a.m. Saturday morning. That's when they learned the shooting happened at a home on Peter Street South.

Constable Martin Hill with the Orillia OPP says police are still searching for two suspects who are believed to be armed and dangerous.

"These people are still at large," says Hill, "we don't believe at this time that there is any public safety concerns as we don't believe that they're targeting the public and that this was an isolated incident."

The suspects are described as:

One Caucasian male.

One lighter-skinned non-white male.

Both suspects are young, late teens early 20's.

Both suspects are approximately 5'7" -5'9" tall.

One suspect may have facial injuries.

If you see anyone matching the description, do not approach them and call the police.