

CTV Barrie





South Simcoe police are searching for three suspects wanted in connection with a sexual assault in Innisfil.

Police say a teenage girl was sexual assaulted between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. on May 15 in a wooded area off the northeast corner of Chalmers Crescent.

After the assault the suspects fled on foot and the victim returned to her home.

The victim reported the incident to police on Wednesday. Since then, officers have been searching the area where the assault occurred.

The first suspect is described as a white male with pale skin, 17-18 years old, average build, shorter than 5'10, a few moles on his neck and blonde shaved hair. He was wearing a green t-shirt with darker green diagonal stripes (possibly Adidas logo), fake Ray-Ban style, sunglasses with a black frame and lime green arms and blue jeans.

The second suspect is described as a white male, 17 years old, very skinny, bony narrow chin, taller than 5'10, light brown hair. He was wearing a light grey baseball cap with red clasp (wearing backwards on his head), tight navy blue t-shirt with shiny grey basketball shorts with red stripes on the side. He also wore a thin gold chain around his neck.

The third suspect is described as possibly Spanish or East Indian, 18-19 years with tanned skin, very deep voice and dark brown hair with black sunglasses on his head. He was wearing a maroon gold shirt with one button undone, black stud earring in his right ear, had writing on his left hand (unknown what it said) and muscular build.

Investigators are urging anyone in the area with surveillance cameras to check video footage and see if it may have captured images that can help identify the suspects.