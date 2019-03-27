

CTV Barrie





York Regional Police are looking for three men in connection with a homicide at a parking lot in Whitchurch-Stouffville on Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to the area of the 9th Line between Aurora Road and Legendary Trail shortly after 3 p.m. for a report that a man had been shot.

Police said when officers arrived they located a deceased 22-year-old man.

According to police, three men fled in a dark-coloured SUV.

The first suspect is described as a black man with his hair in cornrows. He was wearing a camouflage sweater and track pants. Police say he is armed with a firearm.

Police descriptions of the other two suspects are relatively vague. One man was wearing blue shoes, and the third man wore a large chain.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.