Police searching for suspects involved in drive-by shooting in Schomberg

A man is in hospital with serious injuries after an early morning shooting in Schomberg.

York Regional Police responded to a weapons call on Centre Street, between Rebellion Way and Church Street, around 8:40 a.m. on Sunday.

Upon arrival, police found a 65-year-old man who had been shot.

He was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators believe one or multiple suspects fled the scene in a white SUV, heading west on Centre Street.

York Regional Police ask any witnesses or those with surveillance and dashcam footage to contact them immediately.