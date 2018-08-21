

CTV Barrie





Huntsville OPP is asking for the public’s help in locating a man they say could be armed.

Police say the man may be carrying a firearm and was allegedly involved in a number of break-and-enters in the area.

According to police, the suspect is driving a stolen Dodge Ram pickup truck.

The vehicle was spotted on Sunday and police attempted to stop it, but the suspect fled.

Police are warning the public not to approach the suspect if they see him, but to call 911.

The pickup was last seen on Monday in the Huntsville area of Grandview Drive and Highway 60.

The accused is described as a white man, in his 30s, wearing a baseball cap.

Police are asking anyone with any information on the suspect or anyone who may have seen the vehicle to contact them.

The stolen pickup truck is a black Dodge Ram with an extended cab and no back window with the Ontario license plate, number AF49-369.