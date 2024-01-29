Police searching for suspect after alleged robbery in Barrie plaza

A victim was reportedly robbed Sunday night in the parking lot of a Barrie plaza at Grove Street East and Johnson Street.

Police say the 26-year-old was attending a convenience store in the plaza. When he exited, an unknown male suspect allegedly threatened him with a knife and stole the victim's wallet before fleeing on foot.

The suspect was last seen running down a nearby walkway. The victim did not sustain any injuries.

Police describe the suspect as a 5-foot-9 black male in his early 20s with an average build (130-140 pounds). He reportedly wore glasses, a face mask and a black winter coat.

A second male was seen with the suspect, but police say he was not involved in the robbery.

Police attended the convenience store following the incident and are attempting to locate video surveillance from nearby businesses that may help identify the armed suspect. The investigation remains ongoing.