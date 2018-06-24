

CTV Barrie





Owen Sound police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Terry Schope, 55, was seen on Tuesday by a family member at his Owen Sound residence.

Schope is Caucasian, 5-foot-8 tall and 150 pounds. He has a thin build, blue eyes with brown-grey receding hair.

Schope was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue and white t-shirt and a ball cap.

Police are concerned for his wellbeing.

They say Schope has no means of transportation but is known to hitch-hike and walk long distances.

Police believe he may be in the Berkley, Holland Centre area or the Walkerton area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Owen Sound Police Service at 519-376-1234.