BARRIE -- South Simcoe Police are looking to the public to help locate a missing Bradford teen not seen since Friday.

According to police, 15-year-old Siem Zerezghi was last seen at his home in the Professor Day Drive and Northgate Drive area.

Siem is described as a black male, 5’11” with a thin build, short buzzed hair, brown eyes and brown hair.

Police say the family is concerned for his safety, and anyone with information is asked to call the police.