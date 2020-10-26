Advertisement
Police searching for missing teen not seen since Friday
Published Monday, October 26, 2020 1:38PM EDT
Siem Zerezghi hasn't been seen since Friday October 23, 2020 (Photo: OPP)
BARRIE -- South Simcoe Police are looking to the public to help locate a missing Bradford teen not seen since Friday.
According to police, 15-year-old Siem Zerezghi was last seen at his home in the Professor Day Drive and Northgate Drive area.
Siem is described as a black male, 5’11” with a thin build, short buzzed hair, brown eyes and brown hair.
Police say the family is concerned for his safety, and anyone with information is asked to call the police.