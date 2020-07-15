BARRIE, ONT -- OPP need assistance locating a missing Tay Township teen.

18-year-old Tyler Leppard-Conant was last seen by his family around 10 o'clock this morning riding his bicycle on Vasey Road. Police say they are concerned for his well-being

He is described as white with a tan complexion, 6'' 2' tall, 130 pounds with a shaved head. He may be sporting a baseball cap and prescription glasses. He was wearing black shorts with a black hoodie and a black backpack with a red water bottle and green lid. He wears size 13 shoes.

His bike has a unique "Giant" brand labelled on it and is black or grey in colour.

Police say it is possible Tyler is in the Coldwater area or even as far as Hamilton.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crimestoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.