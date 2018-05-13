

CTV Barrie





Provincial police are appealing for the public’s help to locate a missing man from Severn Township.

James Patreau, 55, is missing from a group home in Coldwater and was last seen on May 12th.

Police says Patreau is known to go for a walk after dinner and usually returns around 8:30 p.m. for medication.

He is described as 5’8”, 180lbs with a heavier build and short black hair. He was last seen wearing grey tracks pants with brown leather jacket.