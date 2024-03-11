Police searching for missing senior with Alzheimer's

Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing senior citizen with Alzheimer's and Diabetes.

According to South Simcoe Police, 73-year-old Federico Drogo was seen leaving his home in the area of Webster Boulevard and 6th Line around 9:45 a.m. Monday morning. Police say that was the last time he was home.

However, there's information suggesting that he may have been in the Rutherford Road and Velmar Drive area around 5:15 p.m.

As he has both Alzheimer's and Diabetes, the latter of which requires daily medication, police and his family are both concerned for Drogo's well-being.

He is described as:

5'5"

200 lbs

Short, grey hair

Brown Eyes

Glasses

Possibly wearing a blue winter jacket

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-775-3311 or 705-436-2141.