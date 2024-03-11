BARRIE
Barrie

    • Police searching for missing senior with Alzheimer's

    Police are looking for 73-year-old Federico Drogo last seen on Mon. March 11, 2024 (Courtesy: South Simcoe Police Service). Police are looking for 73-year-old Federico Drogo last seen on Mon. March 11, 2024 (Courtesy: South Simcoe Police Service).
    Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing senior citizen with Alzheimer's and Diabetes.

    According to South Simcoe Police, 73-year-old Federico Drogo was seen leaving his home in the area of Webster Boulevard and 6th Line around 9:45 a.m. Monday morning. Police say that was the last time he was home.

    However, there's information suggesting that he may have been in the Rutherford Road and Velmar Drive area around 5:15 p.m.

    As he has both Alzheimer's and Diabetes, the latter of which requires daily medication, police and his family are both concerned for Drogo's well-being.

    He is described as:

    • 5'5"
    • 200 lbs
    • Short, grey hair
    • Brown Eyes
    • Glasses
    • Possibly wearing a blue winter jacket

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-775-3311 or 705-436-2141.

