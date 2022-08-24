Police searching for missing Penetanguishene man

Police are seeking the public's help in locating Shannon Sawyer of Penetanguishene.

The 47-year-old man has been missing since Tuesday, and there are concerns about his well-being. Sawyer has medical needs, and police are eager to reach him to ensure he receives care.

Sawyer is described as 5'1" and weighs 230 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair in a buzz cut. He listens to an MP3 player.

He was last seen on Water Street in Penetanguishene. Police believe he may be hitchhiking to Hamilton.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Anonymous tips can also be provided online.