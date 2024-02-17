Police searching for missing Orangeville teen

Police in Orangeville are asking for help in locating a missing 14-year-old teen.

Nevaeh-Rae was last seen on Thursday at around 3:30 p.m. on First Street in Orangeville.

She is described as black with light skin, a small build, long brown hair and brown eyes.

She wore a black puffer jacket, leggings, and blue and black Nike shoes.

Police are asking anyone who lives or works in the area to check surveillance footage.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Nevaeh-Rae is asked to contact the OPP.