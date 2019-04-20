Provincial police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing Midland area man.

Police say Steven William Wilkins, 59, was last seen at a retail store on County Road 93 at 5 p.m. on April 7.

Friends have been trying to contact Wilkins and are concerned for his wellbeing as his absence is uncharacteristic, police said.

He is described as being male white, 5' tall, 170 lbs, stocky build, gray/brown hair, hazel eyes, unshaven and last known to be wearing a grey sweater, jeans, black winter jacket with a fanny pack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.