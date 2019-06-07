Featured
Police searching for man accused of indecent act on local walking trail
OPP say a 41 year old man from Kingsville died while trying to save a child in Lake Erie.
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, June 7, 2019 3:48PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, June 7, 2019 3:51PM EDT
Police are looking for a man accused of exposing himself on two occasions in Collingwood.
Police allege the man exposed himself to a woman walking on a local trail between Manning Avenue and Collins Street around nine Thursday night.
As officers were investigating the first incident, they say they got a call about another having taken place on the trail between Cameron and High streets.
Officers patrolled the area but were unable to find the suspect.
He is described as a white man, in his early 20s, with a slim build, and curly brown hair. He was wearing a red sweater and red shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact provincial police at 705-445-4321 or Crime Stoppers.