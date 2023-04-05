Police searching for man accused of breaking into Innisfil home and staying hours

Police are looking for a man accused of breaking into a house in Innisfil and staying inside for several hours.

According to South Simcoe police, the incident happened on February 18 around 1 a.m. when an unidentified man entered the home in the area of Innisfil Beach Road and Yonge Street.

Police say no one was home at the time.

They say the suspect remained in the house for quite some time before leaving on foot.

Police released security camera images of the man in hopes someone would recognize him.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the detective on the case via email or Crime Stoppers.