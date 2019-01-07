Featured
Police searching for hit-and-run vehicle
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, January 7, 2019 12:05PM EST
Barrie police are asking for the public’s help after a hit and run on Friday night.
Investigators say a collision occurred on Hickling Trail just before 11:30 p.m. on January 4 when a high-speed vehicle attempted to turn around on the street and lost control hitting an electrical transformer and a tree.
According to police, the vehicle is believed to be a white Ford Crown Victoria that would have extensive front-end damage. Police say there were two men in the car.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.