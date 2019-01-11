Featured
Police searching for Bracebridge man missing since November
Bracebridge OPP are appealing for the public to help locate Jesse Campbell, seen here, of Bracebridge, Ont. (Photo Courtesy: OPP)
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, January 11, 2019 1:30PM EST
Last Updated Friday, January 11, 2019 1:48PM EST
Provincial police are seeking the public's help to locate a 28-year-old Bracebridge man missing since November.
Jesse Campbell was last seen at his Shier Street home in Bracebridge on November 11, 2018, late in the afternoon.
Police say he may be in the Montreal area.
Campbell is described as being 5-feet 10-inches tall with a slim build and blue eyes. He has curly brown short hair with a receding hairline. He was last seen wearing a black Patagonia fleece hoody, jeans, and bright-green Saucony running shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Bracebridge OPP or call Crime Stoppers.