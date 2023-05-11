Police searching for 2 suspects accused of harassing women
Authorities are investigating two suspects wanted for harassing females in two separate incidents in Haliburton Highlands County.
Ontario Provincial Police said the incidents happened between April 25 and May 9.
Investigators allege on April 25, a gold van was following a female from Haliburton to Minden.
OPP did not have information to release regarding a description of the suspect.
A second incident happened on Tuesday afternoon when a white pickup truck approached a woman from his vehicle and got out of the car, and began following her on foot, "asking her if she wanted to make money." The suspect is described as having a darker complexion and was wearing a grey tracksuit.
The OPP continues to investigate these tips and asks anyone with information should call Haliburton Highlands OPP at 1-888-310-1122 and 1-800-222-8477.
Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | 'Our officers were ambushed': 1 OPP officer killed, 2 others injured in Bourget, Ont. shooting
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING | 'Our officers were ambushed': 1 OPP officer killed, 2 others injured in Bourget, Ont. shooting
An Ontario Provincial Police officer was killed and two others injured when they were ambushed while responding to reports of gunshots in Bourget, Ont., OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique says.
Map shows Alberta wildfire smoke now blankets most of Canada
As Alberta wildfires continue to burn, smoke from the blazes now blankets most of Canada.
George Santos' recent indictment puts U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in a no-win situation: analyst
New York Republican Congressman George Santos' recent indictment puts U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in an untenable position as he faces governing challenges and rough political terrain in 2024, writes political analyst Eric Ham in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
Former top Harper staffer, Conservative campaign lead says she wasn't briefed on foreign interference
The former deputy chief of staff to Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper told members of Parliament Thursday that the Liberal government isn't doing enough to combat foreign interference, echoing similar testimony from national-security experts.
opinion | Don Martin: Passport furor foreshadows a dirty-tricks campaign where perceptions will be reality
To frame a few new illustrations on pages tucked inside a passport as proof of a Liberal plot to purge the Canadian historical record seems like a severe stretch, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Tesla shouldn't call driving system Autopilot because humans are still in control: Buttigieg
Tesla shouldn't be calling its partially automated driving system Autopilot because the cars can't drive themselves, the top U.S. transportation official says.
Three in four Canadians negatively view China as trading partner: survey
As the diplomatic conflict between Canada and China escalates, new data reveals that three in four Canadians view the Chinese government negatively.
Indian authorities aim to have Canadians sent to face charges in border deaths
Indian authorities have started the process to have two Canadians extradited to face charges after four members of the same family froze to death in southern Manitoba while trying to cross into the United States, says a police officer.
IN HER OWN WORDS | Sandie Rinaldo on starting at the very bottom rung 'in what was clearly a man's world'
Fifty years after Sandie Rinaldo first walked in the door at CTV, fresh out of university, she talks about the challenges of joining a male-dominated profession.
Atlantic
-
Halifax school support staff strike enters second day
Hundreds of Halifax school support staff are back on the picket lines for a second day.
-
Nursing program at Acadia University to start in September
Nova Scotia is set to get another school of nursing, the premier announced Thursday.
-
Majority of Digby County wildfire contained: DNRR
A wildfire in southwestern Nova Scotia continues to burn but is being held back.
Montreal
-
Montreal billionaire Robert Miller facing new $8M lawsuit after allegations involving teen girls
A wealthy Montreal businessman who stepped down from the tech company he founded after being accused of sexually exploiting underage girls is facing a new lawsuit.
-
Quebec nurses' order will change exam after harsh criticism
The Ordre des infirmières et infirmiers du Québec (OIIQ) announced Thursday that it will change the exam used for access to the profession. It will instead use the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX), the exam used by the national committee to license nurses elsewhere in Canada and the U.S.
-
Quebec's education reform infringes on anglophone rights, English school boards say
The Quebec English School Boards Association (QESBA) is considering legal action against Bill 23, a proposed education reform that would give the provincial government more control over school boards.
Ottawa
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | 'Our officers were ambushed': 1 OPP officer killed, 2 others injured in Bourget, Ont. shooting
An Ontario Provincial Police officer was killed and two others injured when they were ambushed while responding to reports of gunshots in Bourget, Ont., OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique says.
-
Police identify man charged in murder at south Ottawa apartment building
Police were called to an apartment building on Carousel Crescent at approximately 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, where a 74-year-old man was found dead.
-
'This has to stop,' PM Trudeau says after shooting of police east of Ottawa
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said police are being killed in the line of duty 'far too often' and it 'has to stop,' following an early morning shooting just east of Ottawa on Thursday that left one Ontario Provincial Police officer dead and two others injured.
Toronto
-
Ontario consumers could be hit with new fees on pop and juice next month
Producers of non-alcoholic beverages are set to impose new recycling fees on Ontario consumers next month as environmental advocates argue the province should take cues from the Beer Store.
-
Doug Ford responds to 'terrible tragedy' of OPP officer killed
Ontario Premier Doug Ford acknowledged a “terrible tragedy” on Thursday after an Ontario Provincial Police officer was killed.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | 'Our officers were ambushed': 1 OPP officer killed, 2 others injured in Bourget, Ont. shooting
An Ontario Provincial Police officer was killed and two others injured when they were ambushed while responding to reports of gunshots in Bourget, Ont., OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique says.
Kitchener
-
Meet an 86-year-old Ont. man who’s raised $70,000 and counting for dog guides
An 86-year-old man in Fergus, Ont. has dedicated the past nine years to giving back to an organization that changed his life so it can do the same for others.
-
17 victims pressing charges against woman accused of defrauding, harassing Ont. doulas: Police
A Brantford, Ont. woman accused of defrauding Ontario doulas with stories of fake pregnancies and stillbirths is now facing 51 charges related to 17 victims who have chosen to press charges, according to police.
-
Galt businesses and school evacuated after gas leak
Around ten businesses and a public school were evacuated in Galt Thursday morning as a result of a gas leak.
London
-
Pedestrian struck in the Old East Village
On Thursday, emergency crews responded to reports that the driver of a vehicle hit a pedestrian near the Old East Village.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | Airborne SUV stopped by hedge in south London
A front yard hedge stopped the momentum of an SUV that jumped the curb along Commissioners Road near Wortley Road.
-
Coffee clash: Competition in the downtown core may land vendor in hot water
A new mobile coffee cart in downtown London, Ont. has caused quite the stir for a local brick-and-mortar business.
Northern Ontario
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | 'Our officers were ambushed': 1 OPP officer killed, 2 others injured in Bourget, Ont. shooting
An Ontario Provincial Police officer was killed and two others injured when they were ambushed while responding to reports of gunshots in Bourget, Ont., OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique says.
-
Northern cabinet minister wants lithium hydroxide facility built in northern Ont.
Ontario Economic Development Minister Vic Fedeli calls it the "sleeper story" of the province's massive auto industry transition
-
Police announce crack down on unruly behavior after chaotic opening weekend at Canada's Wonderland
Police have announced a crack down on disruptive and threatening behaviour after a number of people were arrested during a chaotic opening weekend at Canada’s Wonderland.
Windsor
-
Windsor break-in suspect caught in the act
A quick response from Windsor police foiled a suspect’s plans for an overnight break and enter.
-
Suspect wanted in south Walkerville bank robbery: police
Windsor police are asking for the public’s help to identify a bank robbery suspect.
-
Local police services 'devastated' by death of Ontario officer
Windsor-Essex police services say they are “devastated” and “deeply saddened” to learn an officer has died after a shooting in eastern Ontario.
Calgary
-
Crash closes Macleod Trail south of Chinook Centre
Calgary police are investigating a crash on Macleod Trail on Thursday that injured two people.
-
Police lay charges in CTrain station stabbing; victim's condition improves
Charges have been laid in connection with a CTrain station stabbing in Marlborough earlier this week.
-
3 men face charges after drug and power tool seizures in Pincher Creek
A Pincher Creek man and a Lethbridge man face charges after police received reports of stolen power tools in the community.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP search for missing children who may be with 30-year-old woman
RCMP in Saskatchewan are searching for two children who were reported missing on Monday.
-
Nutrien slows hiring, expansion plans as sales drop
The CEO of Canadian fertilizer giant Nutrien Ltd. said Thursday the company may consider slowing down its previously announced plan to ramp up potash production, in light of falling prices and lower sales volumes.
-
Saskatoon’s SPCA searching for new home after losing city contract
After 55 years, Saskatoon’s SPCA will no longer be the city’s pound.
Edmonton
-
Oilers' Nurse suspended one game for instigating fight at the end of Game 4
Edmonton defenceman Darnell Nurse has been suspended for Game 5 of the Oilers’ second-round playoff series with the Vegas Golden Knights.
-
'Really, really dangerous': Draisaitl OK after slash, Pietrangelo facing league hearing
Connor McDavid went after Alex Pietrangelo on the ice and in his post-game media scrum.
-
Health-care protest interrupts UCP affordability announcement in Calgary
As UCP leader Danielle Smith was in Calgary for an announcement on affordability measures, protesters with signs temporarily derailed the event.
Vancouver
-
2-year-old bitten by coyote in Port Coquitlam park, conservation officers say
B.C. conservation officers say they are investigating after a two-year-old child was attacked by a coyote in a park in Port Coquitlam Wednesday night.
-
Suspect charged with assault in North Vancouver dog walker attack
An assault charge has been laid in connection with an attack on a North Vancouver dog walker in January.
-
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Northern B.C. helicopter incident
One worker died and another was seriously injured while they were doing maintenance on a helicopter in Northern B.C. last weekend, according to federal officials.