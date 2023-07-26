Police search underway in Huntsville for missing woman

Police are actively searching on the water and from the air in Huntsville for a missing woman.

Police say Ella May was last seen around 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday near Fairy Falls Road in Baysville.

The OPP Aviation team takes to the skies over Fairy Falls in Baysville, Ont., in search of a missing woman on Wed., July 26, 2023. (Source: OPP)

The 76-year-old woman is five feet tall, with a slim build, shoulder-length grey hair and wearing a long-sleeve dark-grey shirt, dark blue jeans and light brown running shoes.

Police encourage anyone with information on the missing woman to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.