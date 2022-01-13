Police search for woman abducted from her home in Wasaga Beach

Provincial police are searching for a woman who they say was abducted from her home in Wasaga Beach.

Huronia West OPP say the suspects broke into the home on Trailwood Place and abducted the victim shortly after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

OPP say the suspects are described as three black males, who fled in a white SUV, and are believed to be armed and dangerous. Police say there are concerns for the victim's safety.

The victim, Elnaz Hajtamiri, is 37 years old, five foot three inches tall, with a slim build and shoulder-length black hair.

Hajtamiri also goes by the surname Tamiri, according to police.

Police say that if you see these suspects, do not approach, and call OPP or Crime Stoppers.