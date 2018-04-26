

CTV Barrie





Police spent the day canvassing an Innisfil neighbourhood in the hopes of finding witnesses to a suspicious fire.

South Simcoe Police stopped vehicles coming and going at Friday Harbour on Thursday afternoon. A command post was also set up.

“We are just trying to generate whatever anyone can help us out with. We are willing to listen to,” says South Simcoe Police Sgt. Brad Reynolds.

Police are trying to find anyone who may have witnessed the fire or any suspicious activity in the area on Tuesday, at around 8 a.m.

The fire broke out in a unit that was still under construction on the fourth floor.

The Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office deemed the cause suspicious, but investigators haven’t elaborated on how the fire started.

“According to the fire marshal, there was more than one spot where a fire started, so in their determination that signals some suspicion to them,” says Reynolds.

A damage estimate also hasn’t been released.

Anyone with information can contact police or Crime Stoppers.