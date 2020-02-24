TORONTO -- York Regional Police say they're looking for three suspects behind an alleged gunpoint hold-up at a cellphone store in Vaughan.

They say it happened at around 11 yesterday morning when three men burst into the store demanding cellphones from staff and money from customers.

Police allege the men were carrying handguns and that one of the store employees received non-life-threatening injuries in the incident.

They say the men drove away from the scene in a dark-coloured sedan.

Anyone with information is being asked to come forward.