

CTV Barrie





Investigators are looking for a man who was caught on surveillance video robbing a Barrie convenience store with a gun.

Barrie police says the man entered the Circle K on Leacock Drive on Sunday, at around 3 a.m.

The man had his face covered and could be seen holding a handgun on a surveillance image released by police. No one was injured in the robbery.

The suspect made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

He was then seen fleeing the parking lot in a pickup truck. Police are also looking for a four-door white Kia that was seen prior to the robbery.

The suspect is described as a white man, 5’4”, with a medium build.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.