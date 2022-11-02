Police search for suspect and witnesses to stabbing

Police in Aurora are investigating a stabbing that left one man with serious injuries.

According to York Regional Police, the incident happened Monday before noon in a parking lot behind a plaza on Yonge Street.

Officers say they arrived to find a man suffering stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital with what police say are non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect took off across the road to a restaurant parking lot and tried to get into the passenger side of a silver Honda Civic.

They say the driver refused to let the suspect in the vehicle and drove away, south on Yonge Street. "Investigators are releasing a photo of the silver Honda Civic and urging the witness driver to contact police," the release states.

The suspect is described as an olive-skinned man with a heavy build. He wore a black hooded coat, black ball cap, sunglasses and a white mask.

Investigators urge any witnesses to come forward with any information on the case.

They also encourage anyone with dash cam or residential video surveillance footage of the area at the time to contact the police or Crime Stoppers.